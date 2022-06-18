Saturday, June 18, 2022
Updated:

Ethnic Tigray journalist who escaped from Mekelle talks about the crisis in the region, impacts of the war

borkena

Elias Michael is an ethnic Tigray journalist who used to work for Demtsi Woyane – one of the leading TPLF propaganda machines in the region.

He is said to have “escaped” from Mekelle, seat of the Tigray regional state currently under the TPLF total control.

Elias talked about social, political and economic crisis in the region including the claims of rape ( he says prostitutes were also paid to be part of the story), TPLF’s leaders’ manipulation of religious leaders and voices of dissention in the region – among others.

Watch his interview with Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

