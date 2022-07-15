Saturday, July 16, 2022
Ethiopian Athletes qualified to the Semi-Final at World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 

borkena

Ethiopian Athletes have qualified for the semi-final in the women 1500 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Hirut Mesheha, Firewoyni Hailu and Gudaf Tsegay will contest in the Semi-final which will take place  on Saturday.   

In men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase heats on the first day of the Championship event, three Ethiopian athletes have qualified for the next round of the competition. 

Getnet Wale, Lemecha Girma and Hailemariam Amare will compete in the semi-final on Saturday. 

