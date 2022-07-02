Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeSportLamecha Girma won Men 3000 Metres Steeplechase 2022 Diamond League Rome
Sport
Updated:

Lamecha Girma won Men 3000 Metres Steeplechase 2022 Diamond League Rome

borkena

Ethiopia has started to see results in men’s 3000 meter’s steeplechase category. In early June this year, Lamecha Girma won a title at the Diamond League in Rome.

Watch video below.

Video : embedded from Deportes Plus YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Ethiopian Sports News

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News