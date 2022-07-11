Addis Ababa City Administration admits corruption with the recent Condo distribution 

The city administration says work has been done to make the lottery draw for the distribution of condo units credible but it was not a success. Arrest made, it said

Some of the Condominium units in Addis Ababa that were transferred to individuals (Photo : file/Addis Ababa City Administration)

borkena

The Addis Ababa City Administration on Monday said that there were discrepancies in the distribution of Condo units which happened this week.

25,491 Condominium units were distributed in the latest round through a lottery draw. For residents to enter the draw, they were supposed to be registered for it and save the required amount of money for the purchase of the units.

In a statement issued on Monday, the city indicated that it has travelled a long distance to ensure that the distribution of the condo unit is fair and free.

It said that it went to the extent of leveraging digital technology by way of app development – which it said was inspected by the Addis Ababa City Innovation and Technology Office.

Addis Ababa Science and Technology office was tasked to develop a software application, and the Ministry of Science and Technology was to verify its authenticity. Professional integrity of the developers was observed, the city claimed.

“it was also presented to professionals [unspecified how the professionals were selected] and observers to witness authenticity,” said the statement.

Despite that, said the city, after the lottery draw for the distribution of the Condo units, there were reports [apparently about dishonest practices] about the process.

Upon auditing the process a discrepancy in data between one that was sent by the banks (apparently indicating the people who have been saving for the condo units, which was a requirement to be in the lottery draw) and the data that were uploaded to the computers.

“Therefore,” said the city administration, “the audit so far has established that individuals who did not save were in the lottery draw and other irregularities were also observed.”

The city also said that suspected executives and professionals behind what appeared to be manufactured irregularity are in custody.

It also claimed that a “neutral relevant organisations” are involved in the investigation – which is underway

It asked those who registered for it to remain patient until the city announces findings from the investigation. And it is expected to happen in a short time.

There had been questions about the illegal and fraudulent condo transfer process in the city in the past. And it is something that many looked at from the trajectory of ethnic politics and determination (on the party of radical ethnic politicians who are in power) to alter the demography of Addis Ababa.

There was a point when a court suspended the distribution of Condo units in the city.

Adanech Abiebie was meant to do things “differently” and serve all the residents of Addis Ababa.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Business Listing

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com