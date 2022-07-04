Ethiopian Rights Group calls for security enforcement as hundreds massacred in fresh attack in Kellem Wollega

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has confirmed that the victims of Kellem Wollega latest attack are mostly ethnic Amhara. The massacre came barely two weeks after thousands were massacred in Gimbi area of Wollega

Daniel Bekele, Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner (Photo : File)

borkena

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Monday reiterated calls for “an urgent reinforcement of government security forces in order to prevent further civilian deaths. ”

Daniel Bekele, the Commissioner, reportedly said “The continued insecurity in the area and what appears to be the ethnically targeted killing of residents must be put to a stop immediately.”

The call came after the new reports of a massacre in Kellem Wollega just two weeks after a massacre in Gimbi, Tole kebele of Wollega area of Ethiopia.

When more than 1500 civilians were killed (government puts the number only at 338) about two weeks ago, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission called for the deployment of enough security forces in the areas where the militant ethnic Oromo nationalist group is operating.

The massacre today happened at a time when the Ethiopian government is making claims of victory in the operation against a radical ethnic Oromo militant group that has been slaughtering civilians of ethnic Amhara background for over four years now.

Prime Minister Ahmed wrote a status update on his social media page claiming that the Massacre today happened as the “Shane” group is retreating after attacks by government security forces.

Both the Federal government and Oromo regional State have been claiming major victory of what they call “Shane” for over two years now but the attack from the same group against innocent ethnic Amharas in the region has been incessant.

“The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is alarmed by reports of the massacre of an as yet unconfirmed number of civilians in Mender (village) 20 and Mender 21 of Hawa Gelan Woreda in Kellem Wollega Zone, Oromia,” said the organization issued on July 04, 2022.

EHRC also cited sources familiar with the latest massacre and said that it is the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA ) that perpetrated the attack on innocent civilians.

The killings started in the early hours of July 4, 2022, according to EHRC, in the Mender 20 and Mender 21 areas of Kellem Wollega – and both areas are dominantly ethnic Amhara.

Based on the report, security forces are deployed to the area ( apparently after the massacre happened) but residents in the area do not seem to feel secure.

“Residents continue to seek shelter elsewhere,” said the EHRC update.

Kellem Wollega has been one of the parts of the West Wollega area of Oromo region of Ethiopia where there had been a recurring attack against ethnic Amhara communities.

Increasing number of Ethiopian activists are calling the orchestrated and systemic attack on Amhara a genocide.

In cities, activists enchanting for Ethiopian cause, as opposed to ethnic nationalism, are being “abducted” by what some call agents of the deep state ( a reference to ethnic Oromo radical nationalists with a systemic support at the Federal and regional Oromia government level).

Belay Bekele, a young poet who has been prominent for advocating for Ethiopian nationalism as opposed to ethnic nationalism, had been “abducted” in the capital Addis Ababa. He was reportedly released on the day “Shane” ( as government calls it) launched a new attack against ethnic Amhara communities in Kellem Wollega.

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena