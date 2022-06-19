Haile Gebreselassie’s doppelganger could be real brother, DNA test considered

Ethiopia’s long-distance legend Haile Gebreselassie convinced to do a DNA test after meeting with what appeared first a simple doppelganger

Haile Gebreselassie after meeting with Nebret, possibly his brother. (Photo : screenshot from Sifu EBS video )

borkena

The Industrious Haile Gebreselassie was supervising his new hotel project, which is said to be his largest investment when he got a phone call from talk show host Seifu Fantahun.

They are buddies.

Seifu was on his way to where Haile was without letting his buddy know the reason for it.

On board with Seifu is Nebret, a young man of thirty years of age and a resident of Shashemene city which is about 265 kilometres to the South of the capital Addis Ababa.

Nebret, who rather has an identical twin-like look with Haile Gebreselassie, although the latter is a bit taller, said his birthplace is Asela. That gives the story a little more suspense.

Asela is close to Haile’s birthplace.

When Seifu introduced Nebret to Haile Gebreselassie the latter was laughing and greeting his doppelganger. From the look of it could be something more serious than that.

Haile’s curiosity was noticeable on his face. He started to dig for more information from Nebret. He asked him how old he is, where he was born, and what the name of his mother is.

Nebret said “I was born in 1982 E.C. [1990 Gregorian calendar].”

Then Haile started reckoning the time of his mother’s deathday.

“My mother died in 1974 [1982 E.C]. In 1985 [1993 G.C.] my father remarried [ a marriage from which he had three children],” Haile said.

If proved to be the case, Nebret was born before the second marriage.

Haile’s colleague and childhood friend, Hadji, was called to give his testimony. He told Haile, “He resembles you very well.”

Very clear that Haile found the story to be mesmerising. The very reason that he is considering a DNA test.

There is something more to it. Before meeting with Haile, Nebret told Seifu that he does not look like his siblings. “When I ask my mother about it, she gets angry,” Nebret added.

He even called his mother to tell her that he is in Addis to meet with Haile Gebreselassie. “She hanged the phone on me,” Nebret said.

Haile is clearly convinced that he has to do a DNA test to determine if Nebret is the 11th child of his father, Gebreselassie.

And his buddy, talk show host Seifu, seems to be given the assignment to organise the DNA test.

For now, two circumstantial pieces of evidence. Nebret does not look like his siblings. His mother does not want to talk about it and Nebret was born in Asela, close to Haile’s birth place.

(Video : embedded from Seifu show on EBS)

__



