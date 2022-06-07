Billene Seyoum remarks about unconfirmed reports of clandestine talk in Nigeria

borkena

Billene Seyoum, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, had a press briefing on Monday in which she shared chronicles of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent working visits to Nigeria, among others.

There had been an unconfirmed report that the PM had secret talks with TPLF representatives on how to end the war. She described it as “disinformation by local media.”

It is still questionable if the Prime Minister’s Office and/or contacting anyone in his entourage is an effective way of verifying the information.

It is , however, a public knowledge that there have been reports ,for a long time now, that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been in an indirect talks with the TPLF leaders with alleged pressure or “encouragement” from the U.S. government. His government has been denying it.

Earlier this week, former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who has been shuttling between Addis Ababa and Mekele with the aim to facilitate an agreement for a peaceful end to the conflict, said there is an improvement in the talks for a negotiated ceasefire and ultimate cessation of hostility.

In her briefing, Billene said the intent of PM’s Abiy trip to Nigeria was to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries.

She added that there was a conversation to enhance cooperation in the areas of defence, aviation, science and technology, industry, trade, and investment.

She said an agreement has been reached to enhance cooperation. Also, she said that a joint-ministerial meeting of the two countries is scheduled for the second week of June.

