Alert : unconfirmed report that PM Abiy met with TPLF leaders in Nigeria 

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed reportedly met with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) delegates in Nigeria

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (Photo credit : OPM)

This week Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led a delegation to Nigeria. Ethiopian State Media and other media outlets, including from Nigeria, depicted the nature of his trip as something that aims to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of economy, trade, science and technology, and the mining sector, among others.

There seems to be more into his trip to Nigeria this week. Borkena has received information, which could not be verified from other sources due to the confidentiality of the matter, that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has met with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders.

The source added that TPLF sent a delegation to Nigeria for the talk. Berhane Gebre-Kirstos of TPLF, a former executive member and Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. and later to the European Union, represented the TPLF in the reported secret negotiation in Nigeria. He is, currently, said to be TPLF representative entrusted in diplomatic matters, among others.

Furthermore, the source added that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has agreed to most of the TPLF demands including ceding a portion of Wolkait to the TPLF. Abiy is said to get political support from TPLF in exchange for his offer. The status of Addis Ababa is said to be another issue. The Oromo People’s Democratic Organization (OPDO) which evolved into the Oromo Democratic Party and later the master of Prosperity Party which was crafted from ethnic-based organisations and support parties that used to part of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Party (EPRDF) with the exception of the TPLF.

Borkena is still working on verifying the information.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, African Union envoy to the Horn of Africa, had been shuttling between Addis Ababa and Mekelle with the aim to facilitate talk with the TPLF.

The United States and the European Union had been putting pressure on Ethiopia with tacit support to the TPLF. One of the demands that the United States has been pushing for was the removal of Amara regional forces from what the TPLF calls Western Tigray.

Amhara regional state, apparently with orders from the Federal government, has been undertaking what it called “law enforcement operation” in the region.

Authorities in the region have confirmed that over 4500 people, including the former commander of Amhara Region Special Forces – Brigadier General Tefera Mamo, are arrested.

There has been extensive criticism of government action, on social media, that the alleged law enforcement operation in the region targeted activists, critical voices, and FANO, a volunteer group in the region that was instrumental in reversing the TPLF invasion of the region and Afar region.

A new gun registry regulation was introduced too.

The regional government claims that its “law enforcement” operation is targeting “criminals” who are operating in the region under the cover of FANO.

