Temesgen Desalegne beaten in police station in front of his visitors

Temesgen Desalegne ( Photo : Social Media )

borkena

Temesgen Desalegne, the Managing editor of Feteh Magazine, is reportedly beaten at the third Police Division in Addis Ababa where he is detained.

He was beaten while his brother Tariku Desalenge was visiting him during visitation hours.

“There is more than 10 meters of distance between prisoners and visitors. The noise in the area is too loud to hear what people say,” Tariku told DW Amharic. Tariku also said that Temesgen has some hearing issues due to the damage he sustained from torture during arrest under the TPLF regime.

He then suggested to his brother to find a better spot in the permitted area. When Temesgen changed his spot, two policemen grabbed him, punched and kicked him.

Temesgen Desalegne’s lawyer is informed about police brutality and the incident.

Also, his brother told DW Amharic that he has reported the incident to Human Rights bodies in the country.

Temesgen Desalgene was arrested on May 26 as the Ethiopian government intensified crackdown on activists and journalists.

