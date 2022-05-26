Ethiopian gov’t says 349 suspects arrested in Addis Ababa

Ethiopian government says it has arrested 349 in the capital for crimes ranging from planning terrorism to inciting violence

Federal Police and Addis Ababa police during briefing ( photo : EBC)

borkena

The Federal Police Commission and Addis Ababa Police Commission on Thursday claimed that they have arrested 349 “suspects”, apparently in the capital Addis Ababa.

According to a report by EBC, state media, terrorism, organized robbery, corruption and

inciting instability with the use of “social media” are among the crimes that the “suspects” were allegedly involved in.

It was also said among those captured are Al-Shabab recruits who were deployed to Addis Ababa to carry out terrorist activity.

The task force from the two law enforcement bodies claims that it has undertaken several activities, within a short period of time, that are aimed at preventing crime in the capital Addis Ababa.

It also claimed that it is currently investigating an alleged Oromo Liberation Front (OLF)-Shane organized plan to carry out terrorist activity in the city.

According to the report, crimes committed in the capital in recent years caused over 580 million birr in damages.

Regarding corruption, the task force said: that “unethical district-level workers” have issued 47 fraudulent identification cards to individuals whose intent was to engage in different crimes.

Furthermore, the task force said suspects who were, with social media, working to incite ethnic-based violence and bring about conflict between the government and the people are being investigated.

The claim is not elaborated further in the report from the state media.

However, the government this week has arrested several activists and journalists who are also known to be very active in social media including on YouTube channels.

