Kidnapped Ethiopian General Tefera Mamo reportedly handed over to authorities in Bahir Dar

The Amhara regional government or Ethiopian Federal government did not officially confirmed if General Tefera Mamo is in custody and if that is the case why it is so

Gen. Tefera Mamo (Photo : SM)

A day after he was reported kidnapped, former Amhara region special forces commander, Brigadier General Tefera Mamo, may have been handed over to authorities in Bahir Dar, Amhara region of Ethiopia.

A report by DW Amharic, on Wednesday, cited Menen Haile to report that General Tefera Moamo is detained at the Ninth police division in Bahir Dar.

However, she said she doesn’t know when General Tefera was transferred to Bahir Dar.

Asked where she got the information from, she said someone (unspecified) living in Bahir Dar, the seat of Amhara regional state, told her that he is there.

In an interview with EMS service, on Wednesday, she said it is likely that he was abducted by government forces.

Abiy Ahmed’s Federal government or the regional state in Bahir Dar did not say anything about the detention of General Tefera at this point. Gen. Tefera has not appeared in court at this writing either.

General Tefera Mamo was reportedly abducted before noon on Monday shortly after he left home to meet with someone in the capital Addis Ababa.

Later, Menen Haile confirmed the story saying that he told her that he would be meeting with Yohannes Buayalew, and left home before noon Monday.

Mr. Yoannews was a senior government official in the Amhara region until the ruling prosperity party removed him from central committee membership.

Gen. Tefera’s wife said she tried to reach him on his mobile phone on the same day (Monday) at about 4 p.m. but he did not answer his phone.

She also said that she reached out to different gov’t offices with the hope of establishing his whereabouts but she was not informed about it. The federal criminal investigation bureau, Addis Ababa Police Commission, and Bole Sub City police department are some of the places she checked.

General Tefera was offered to be a security advisor for the Amhara regional state after he was removed from his role as the commander of the special forces in the region. However, he declined the offer saying “if you say I am not needed, you do not have to assign me to other roles.”

While serving in the Defense Force under Prime Minister Melese Zenawi’s government, General Tefera was thrown to jail over an alleged coup attempt.

Last week, he gave a two part interview to Ethiopian Satellite Television (ESAT) in which he was very critical of Prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and Amhara regional states authorities.

