General Tefera Mamo reportedly abducted in the capital Addis Ababa

It has been over 24 hours now since General Tefera Mamo is reported missing. Ethiopian security authorities did not say a word

Brig. General Tefera Mamo (photo : social Media)

Tefera Mamo, who was appointed as commander of Amhara region special forces after he was released from prison, was reportedly kidnapped.

Family members are saying that he has not returned home since yesterday. His whereabouts are unknown at this writing.

He was recently removed from his position as commander of Amhara regional special forces.

His termination as commander of the special forces in the Amhara region, in the face of impending invasion from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, is something that has triggered widespread criticism. It was seen not just as the work of the authorities but the work of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

Ethiopian security authorities are yet to remark about his disappearance.

In the latest interview with Ethiopian Satellite Television which is now based in Ethiopia, he remarked about current Ethiopian Affairs including the coordinated campaign move against FANO which is a volunteer group that provided support to reverse the TPLF invasion in the region and beyond.

As well, Tefera Mamo remarked that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s march to the battlefront in December of last year was relevant in terms of mobilization but the decisive defeat of the TPLF could not be linked to the military leadership he provided.

“He was not commanding the battles. If that was the case, why did he not do it when the TPLF was already in Raya,” General Tefera Mamo remarked.

It has become customary under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, especially in recent months, to kidnap critical voices including journalists.

Gobeze Sisay, an Ethiopian Journalist, was kidnapped from his residence on May 3and held incommunicado for well over a week until he was released on May 9.

