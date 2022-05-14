Amhara region of Ethiopia responds to TPLF war mobilization

Reversing the TPLF war and addressing security concerns within the region identified as areas of priority for the Amhara Region Security Council

borkena

The Amhara region of Ethiopia on Friday responded to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front threat to start war.

Security forces at different levels of structure in the region are ordered to be ready to respond to TPLF war in war

There are still areas in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia that are said to be under the control of the TPLF forces.

The statement from the Amhara Regional State Security Council indicated that a decision has been made to make two areas a priority to ensure security in the region.

It said there has to be readiness “to coordinate with federal security forces to defend against attack from Woyane [TPLF], ” and also deal with what it described as outlaws and anarchists that are creating conducive conditions to TPLF’s plot in the region.

It passed the decision after evaluating the security situation.

The key point that the statement indicated is that the TPLF has mobilised the people of Tigray and “declared war on the Amhara region again.”

It also said that consultation with the public at different levels revealed the need for law enforcement. The evaluation in that regard, as indicated in the statement, is that there has been a loose law enforcement practice in the region after the TPLF was dislodged from most of the areas in the region.

Flaring up of organized and unorganized groups that are working to weaken the internal unity of Amhara, knowingly or unknowingly, has caused evident security threat in the region, the statement further said. The groups, it was said, incited violence between groups of people and attempted to create a conducive condition for TPLF.

“The attempts these forces are making to divide our people on the basis of religion, politics and ethnicity is intended to weaken our unity and make Amhara vulnerable to attack could cause lasting damage to the peace and security unless it is cut short,” the Security council of the region said.

It called on people in the region in urban centres and rural areas alike to cooperate with the security structure in the move to ensure peace and security.

This week, TPLF leadership had been engaged in renewed mobilisation by organising town hall meetings in different parts of the region.

People in the Tigray region are told that the effort to resolve the conflict with the Federal government peacefully failed and that people have to be ready to ensure the “self-determination of Tigray.”

All those under 50 years of age and healthy are required to take part in the war that TPL F is planning to start – probably in the rainy months of July and August.

The war in North Ethiopia started when TPLF attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defence Force in November 2020.

___

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com