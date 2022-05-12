“Stand by as we are in the final chapter for self-determination,”  TPLF tells people in Tigray region

Aid delivered so far was not adequate and the peaceful means to resolve the conflict did not work. “Stand by!” says TPLF

Mobilized TPLF fighters ( Photo : file / screenshot from THM video)

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had reportedly organised meetings to engage people in the region. The key message they conveyed was that ”

It claimed that attempts that have been underway to resolve conflict with the central government through diplomatic means was not a success.

Debretsion Gebremicael, chairman of TPLF, said that “The people of Tigray should stand by to realise its freedom.” He said so during a meeting with residents in Mekelle.

Other TPLF leaders led meetings in other towns in the region, according to a report by Wazema Radio.

“We are in the final chapter to reverse the existing suffering of the people of Tigray and ensure the right to self-determination of Tigray, ” TPLF leaders told the people of Tigray.

Debretsion told residents that his organisation knew that the “political and peace problems” would not be resolved through diplomacy but had to give priority to peace before and during the war.

Furthermore, he said, “although an agreement was reached with mediation from the international community, food and medicine aid that entered [the region] is not adequate to minimise the problem.”

Hundreds of trucks of aid had been delivered, as confirmed by the World Food Programme, to the Tigray region of Ethiopia after the Ethiopian government declared humanitarian truce in late March 2022 but many of the trucks are have not returned yet.

Debretison also highlighted that TPLF has sent messages to concerned entities through communication channels at its disposal. In early April 2022, Debretsion Geremichael wrote an open letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying that TPLF is resorting to “other options” as the peaceful way of resolving the conflict is not working out.

Other local sources say that the TPLF has already started a war in the Wolekait area and against Eritrean forces. TPLF unspecified why the war is needed to achieve the “self-determination of Tigray.”



The focus of TPLF, as many Ethiopian politicians familiar with TPLF pointed out, is to get Wolkait and Humera from the Gondar region ( it calls it Western Tigray) with a plan to get a corridor to Sudan.

The Ethiopian government has been accusing the TPLF of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Tigray region.

With the aim to overcome challenges to carry out administrative functions, the TPLF introduced regulations which require individuals and businesses in the region to deposit cash ( including foreign currency ) in the banks in the region.

Last week, the Ethiopian government, during what was said to be an annual consultative meeting with the European Union, said that the TPLF has been engaged in extensive military mobilisation for war. Among the orders in that line was the regulation that all abled and under 50 years of age to join the TPLF’s military Force.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made three trips to three military bases, in areas close to the Tigray region, in less than two weeks. He remarked that the army is ready to “restore peace when it is disrupted.” He had been telling the army to be ready for many weeks now.

__



To Publish Article On borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian news updates regularly. Like borkena on facebook as well. To share information or send a submission, use info@borkena.com