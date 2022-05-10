Another Al-Shabab attempt to smuggle arms to Ethiopia foiled 

The fire arms seized from Al-Shabaab suspects on May 10,2022 ( Photo : EBC)

Ethiopian forces reportedly seized firearms from Al-Shabab in the border area in the Somali region of Ethiopia. This happened for the second time in less than two weeks.

In the latest capture, based on a state media report published on Tuesday, 50 AK 47 guns, 10 RPG, 50 handguns, and thousands of ammunition were seized in Barey district, Dewi Kebele. It is in the border area between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Eight suspects are said to be arrested too.

It is a joint operation by Somali region special forces and intelligence officers posted in the region that managed to seize the firearms which were meant to be smuggled into Ethiopia for, as the government believes, terrorist activity.

An investigation is underway from detained suspects to establish as to which part of Africa they were targeting this time.

Earlier this month, Al-Shabaab members were captured as they were planning to carry out an attack in the region. Their firearms were seized.

Last month, Ethiopia announced that it has arrested 34 Al-Shabaab members as they were proceeding to carry out a terror attack in the capital Addis Ababa and other parts of Ethiopia.

