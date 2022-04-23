Ethiopia arrested 34 suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists 

Some of the arrested Al-Shaabab suspects (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) announced that it has arrested 34 Al-Shabab members. The security agency was seemingly monitoring the group’s preparations to launch a terrorist attack before making the arrest.

ENA, state media, on Saturday reported, citing a statement from NISS, that the Alshabab Members were “making preparations to carry out a terrorist attack in Addis Ababa and various parts of the country”

The operation to arrest the suspects was coordinated with the Somali and Oromo regions of Ethiopia.

The terrorist group was aiming to exploit the occasions of religious holidays to execute plans targeting urban centers including Addis Ababa, in the Oromo and Somali regions.

10 of the arrests were made in West Arsi, East Arsi, West Bale, East Bale, East Shoa, West and East Hararge zones of Oromia regional state, and the remaining 24 were arrested Afdera, Dolo, Gode, Jijiga and Shebele on Somali region, according to a report by the state media.

From statements released at different times, there had been repeated attempts by the Al-Shabab group to execute terror plans in Ethiopia but none were a success so far.

National Intelligence and Security Services speculates another possible attempt and is calling on the public to be vigilante and cooperative.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com