Mass graves uncovered in the Afar region of Ethiopia 

The part of Kiber Rasu where mass graves are said to have been discovered ( Photo : screenshot from FBC video)

Several Mass graves have been reportedly uncovered in the Afar region of Ethiopia. According to Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), state media, they are mainly discovered in zone 2 Kilbet Rasu area.

Some of the mass graves have nine remains. Others have six. The remains are said to be from victims of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces during the four months that it controlled the area before it was dislodged by Afar region special forces, militia, and the Ethiopian Defence Force.

The victim’s unarmed innocent civilians including children, women, and the elderly.

Residents in the region told the source that they expect more mass graves to be discovered in the region.

In early April, the Gondar University released a research-based report uncovering dozens of mass graves in the Gondar Zone of the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

As many as 59, 000 civilians are said to have been massacred by the TPLF – a radical ethnic nationalitst group that is said to be currently engaged in massive military mobilisation to undertake another round of invasion in the Afar and Amhara regions.

