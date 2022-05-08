TPLF wants the U.S. , United Nations to put pressure Eritrea stay out of war for “Western Tigray”

Ethiopian government has confirmed TPLF preparation for war but did not say if it is a war for “Western Tigray.” TPLF still training thousands of forces in Sudan, according to EPA report

Debretsion Gebremichael, TPLF leader (Photo : SM)

borkena

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reportedly asked the U.S. government and the United Nations to keep Eritrea out of their projected war to regain control over what they call western Tigray.

According to Eritrean Press Agency, a Social media-based Eritrean News source, the TPLF is aiming to control Wolkait – the part of Gonder that the TPLF incorporated as part of Tigray soon after it took power in Addis Ababa in 1991.

According to the source, the Eritrean government has given a short and stern warning that it will not allow terrorists to destabilize the region.

The TPLF is said to have continued training armies in Sudan. The source did not specify when and how the request was made.

And no other source, at this writing, reported the alleged TPLF’s request to the United States or the United Nations.

Eritrea’s Ministry of Information disclosed that the Eritrean delegation under the leadership of Osman Saleh, Foreign Affairs Minister, was in South Sudan on Friday. It met with South Sudan gov’t security advisor, Tut Gatluak, with whom it discussed the situation in Sudan and Eritrea’s effort to help support parties to iron out differences and reach an agreement to make the transition process a success.

Earlier this week, the Ethiopian government said that the TPLF is engaged in extensive military mobilisation to start a war again. All under 50 years of age in Eritrea are required to join the military effort.

Last month, the TPLF leader, Debretsion, wrote an open letter to the UN Secretary-general saying that the peaceful path to resolve the situation is not working and that it is considering “other options.”

TPLF is aiming to open up a corridor to Sudan via Humera to acquire firearms. Yesterday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the western command of the Ethiopian Defence Force stationed in Humera, and he said the army is prepared to restore peace in the region when they are disrupted.

The United States and the United Nations are yet to respond about the latest alleged report that TPLF wants them to keep Eritrea out of the war it is planning to start soon.

