European Union, Ethiopia political consultation in Addis Ababa 

European Union brought up the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the consultation with the government of Ethiopia

Demeke Mekonen and Roland Kobia ( Photo : MFAE)

The European Union and the government of Ethiopia on Friday had a political consultation in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs claims that the consultation is made in accordance with Article 8 of the Cotonou Agreement – an agreement between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States that was signed in 2000.

Mutual interest in the areas of humanitarian assistance delivery, accountability as it relates to the conflict in the northern parts of Ethiopia, and socio-economic matters were among the issues that were discussed during the consultation, according to the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Roland Kobia, EU Ambassador to Ethiopia, co-chaired the meeting during the consultation.

Mr. Demeke briefed the EU delegation about the efforts the Ethiopian government has been making to ease the delivery of aid to the Tigray region of Ethiopia and TPLF’s refusal to withdraw its forces from areas in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. He also talked about renewed and massive military preparation that the TPLF has been making recently with a goal to launch new military campaigns.

Gedion Timotheos, Ethiopian Minister for Justice, who attended the consultation as part of the Ethiopian delegation highlighted measures that the Ethiopian government took to address concerns related to accountability and human rights abuse.

Mitiku Kassa, head of Ethiopia’s disaster prevention and preparedness commission, briefed delegates about the humanitarian work Ethiopia has been doing.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian government declared a humanitarian truce, to which TPLF agreed. As it turns out, TPLF was only buying time for aid deliveries to arrive in the Tigray region. And there are reports that TPLF continues to divert aid to feed its forces. Furthermore, trucks carrying aid to the region have not yet returned.

Last month, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited two command centres of the Ethiopian Defence Force in northern Ethiopia, close to the Tigray region. He told the forces to be ready at all times.

Roland Kobia the dialogue is “timely.” The European Union also brought the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the discussion, reflecting the view that Russia violated the “UN Charter” due to its military actions in Ukraine.

Ethiopia did not support a move at the United Nations to remove Russia from the Human Right body.

The United States and European Union have been introducing a range of sanctions against the government of Ethiopia on alleged grounds of humanitarian assistance blockage and human rights violations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

