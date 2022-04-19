Ethiopia : Reported fighting in Ephrata Gidim area of North Shoa 

Google Map of the region

Shewa Robit and Ephrata Gidim, parts of North Shoa in the Amhara region and in a range about about 200 kilometers from the capital Addis Ababa, are reportedly experiencing renewed attacks from militant Oromo nationalists who had been operating in the region at least for three years now.

On Monday, the Debre Birhan city Communication Affairs Office called on residents of Shoa Robit town not to abandon and evacuate the city making their properties vulnerable to looters. It called on residents to work with the youth groups and the security structure in the region and stand on guard of the city.

DW Amharic on Monday reported that there had been attacks in Epheratana Gidim since Sunday this week. At least two farmers were reportedly killed in Molale rural village and properties, including houses, were destroyed. There are also reports that put the number of deaths at seven.

Residents have been saying that government service in Shewarobit was halted and that women and children had been evacuating the city.

The latest report from DW Amharic, published on Tuesday, said relative calm has been restored to Epherana Gidim. However, government service delivery has not resumed in the area. Schools remained closed.

Also, the main road linking Addis Ababa and Dessie is closed.

Armed radical ethnic Oromo nationalists have been carrying out recurring and horrifying attacks in the area specially since 2021.

The Federal government and Oromo regional government have been claiming major victory against the militant groups in recent weeks in the Southern and Western parts of Ethiopia.

