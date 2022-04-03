Eritrea relegating diplomatic mission in Ethiopia to Charge D’ Affairs 

Benyam Berhe is named as the Charge D’ Affairs of Eritrea in Ethiopia. Relegation of diplomatic mission has triggered speculation about the state of relation between Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afeworki’s administration

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after ending two decades of state of no-peace-no-war relation between the two countries in 2018. (Photo : SM)

Eritrea this week reportedly relegated its diplomatic mission to Ethiopia to the level of charge d’affaires.

Since a year after Ethiopia and Eritrea ended two decades of no-peace-no-war relation, the Eritrean diplomatic mission in Ethiopia was at the Ambassadorial level.

Ambassador Semere Russom had been serving as Ambassador to Ethiopia until earlier this month. He was called back to Eritrea on grounds that he had completed his term.

The new charge d’affaires of Eritrea in Ethiopia is, according to a report by Wazema radio, Benyam Berhe. He is said to have tendered his letter of credence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

The Ministry has not announced, at this writing, the changes in the Eritrean Diplomatic Mission changes in Ethiopia.

Eritrea has not explained why the diplomatic mission was needed to be relegated to the level of charge d’affaires, and Ethiopia did not remark on it too.

This month Ethiopia appointed Fekadu Beyene as Ethiopian Ambassador to Ethiopia. It is unclear if Ethiopia will reciprocate the Eritrean decision and/or if there is any political meaning in the relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s apparent negotiation with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has triggered speculation regarding a possible rift with the Eritrean leadership.

But there is no clue from both sides to substantiate it.

Despite rumors, Ethiopians and Eritreans in the Diaspora show strong solidarity to the causes of one another. Last week, just to mention the latest incident, there was a protest in Washington DC against the proposed HR 6600 and Eritreans have attended it in great numbers.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has lost a significant support base in Ethiopia due to his new rapprochement policy towards the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

