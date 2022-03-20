Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoViral VideosTesla's new idea of a $15,000 sustainable house
Ethiopian VideoViral Videos
Updated:

Tesla’s new idea of a $15,000 sustainable house

borkena

The brand name you know for an elegant and modern electric car, Tesla, seems to have an idea about an affordable housing.

It does not sound right. Yes, a $15,000 sustainable housing.

Watch video (if you haven’t already)

Video : embedded from Elon Musk Rewind YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News