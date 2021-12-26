Kassa Kebede passed away in the United States

The late Kassa Kebede (Photo source : MFAE)

borkena

Kassa Kebede, former Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel and Geneva, among others, reportedly died on Saturday. News about his death emerged first on Social Media first.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia issued condolences, confirming his death.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has learnt with dismay the passing away of Ambassador Dr. Kassa Kebede. He had served his country assuming various positions, including being an ambassador of Ethiopia in Geneva.The Ministry and its staff express condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased,” said the statement from the Ministry.

He passed away in the United States, but the family has not disclosed as to what claimed the life of one of Ethiopia’s champions with connections with different state actors, including in Eritrea.

He visited Ethiopia in 2018 right after the fall of the TPLF government and met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after nearly three decades of exile in North America.

Kassa Kebede was also prominent for his analysis of security affairs. He was in his seventies.

- Advertisement -

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com