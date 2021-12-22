Ethiopian Forces captured Sekota and marching north

In about five weeks after the Ethiopian Forces launched an offensive, TPLF forces are pushed back more than 700 kilometres. Sekota is adjacent to the Tigray region

Ethiopian Forces firing artillery at Terrorist TPLF positions in the Gashena Front (Photo /file EBC)

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday announced that Ethiopian Forces have captured the town of Sekota, which is the seat of Waghumra zone administration of the Amhara region.

Most of the areas in the zone ( it is adjacent to the Tigray region of Ethiopia) are cleared from TPLF forces whose leader, Debretsion Gebremichael, on Sunday, announced that he has ordered their withdrawal from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

According to Ethiopian government communication affairs ministry, militia forces in Waghumra played a crucial role in the battle to clear the area from the designated terrorist forces. Local communities also helped facilitate the effort to clear the area from TPLF forces.

Unconfirmed sources on social media indicate that the Ethiopian forces advanced further to the north and took control of the Abergele area which is said to be only fifty kilometres away from Tigray.

Kobo Front

In the Kobo front, Ethiopian forces (the Defence force, regional special forces including from Afar, Fano and militia) wreak havoc on the TPLF forces in the locality of Waja and Timuga.

They are closer to Alamata town, which is about 30 kilometres from Kobo.

Ethiopian forces are also advancing from Tekulesh direction in the area and marching to Korem where there is a junction leading to Sekota.

A little further north from Korem is Maychew – part of the Tigray region where Ethiopian forces battled fascist Italy in the 1940’s.

The speculation is that Ethiopian forces will take control of Mekelle, capital of Tigray region of Ethiopia, in a matter of days.

Earlier this week, important towns alike Woldia, Kobo and Lalibela were freed after TPLF suffered crashing defeats in Mersa and Gashena areas.

Is there a future for TPLF in Tigray ?

As reported in the past, the Ethiopian parliament declared TPLF a terrorist organization. It means that it has no legitimacy to run the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Because of the war the TPLF had triggered when it attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defence Force, in November 2020, hundreds of thousands of people had been killed and properties (both public and private) estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of Ethiopian birr was destroyed.

Apart from attacking the Ethiopian Defense Force, the TPLF carried out multiple of massacre against innocent civilians in the Afar and Amhara regions, and raped hundreds of women including an 85 years of nun in the Shewarobit area.

