Woldia, Kobo free from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces

Resident of Woldia took to the street to celebrate victory over TPLF forces who suffered a crushing defeat in most part of North Wollo zone of Amhara region

Residents of Woldia celebrating victory on December 18,2018 after five months occupation under TPLF terrorists forces (Photo : State media)

Barely a day after Ethiopian Forces took control of Mersa town in what is said to be one of the most impressive military operation, Wolida and Kobo towns are declared to be under total control of the Ethiopian forces

These cities had been under the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) since early August 2021. They were the first targets of the TPLF forces after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in late June.

Legesse Tulu, Government Communication Affairs Minister, on Saturday has confirmed that Woldia is totally free.

Defeat of the TPLF force came after an overnight and early morning operation, according to the ministry. The TPLF forces are said to be entirely routed.

Those who survived the Ethiopian Force’s major offensive are said to be on the run, but they seem to have a slim chance of making it to the Tigray region as the main road to Mekelle, from Woldia, was cut off by Ethiopian forces about a week or so ago. It means that TPLF forces were unable to transport the last minute loot from Woldia and Kobo towns to Mekelle.

Unconfirmed sources say Ethiopian forces have controlled more towns north of Kobo including Robit, Hara, Gobye, Hamusit, and Boya, among others. The speculation is that Ethiopian forces would soon control Alamata and Korem, areas where TPLF is said to have a fortified trench.

Mr. Legesse Tulu disclosed that another operation is underway to clear the historic Lalibela and Sekota towns from TPLF forces.

Based on his account, there had been a renewed effort by TPLF forces to retake Gahsena from Ethiopian forces by cutting through from Muja and Lalibela town but ended in vain as the forces were routed. In Consequence, Ethiopian Forces took control of Estaysh, Ahuntegene, Dilb, Kulmesk and its surrounding.

Residents in Woldia, Kobo and Mersa are taking to the streets to celebrate the defeat of TPLF forces. Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) spoke to residents to find out their experiences during the five months of occupation. They described it as hell. As was the case in other towns they controlled, the TPLF forces have summarily executed innocent civilians and looted public and private properties. The level of destruction is yet to be revealed by government authorities.

Woldia has strategic significance as it is located along the Addis Ababa Mekelle Road. It is also on the road to Bahir Dar.

The TPLF has not yet released a statement regarding the latest battlefront devastating losses. The TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda has celebrated a “victory” in a social media update on Friday. It was about what happened in a meeting room at the United Nations office in Geneva, not bravado about TPLF forces military invincibility or control of a town as it used to be the case.

The European Union initiated meeting decided in favour of establishing an inquiry commission to investigate alleged human rights abuse, which Ethiopia rejected as a politically motivated move.

