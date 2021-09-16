Ethiopia : UN-TPLF scandal like another layer of tacit support surfaced

This time it is the UN office in Ethiopia that exposed TPLF scandal involving several hundreds of United Nations AID trucks that entered Tigray but never returned. The UN office in Ethiopia never disclosed it until today

Finally, the United Nations seems to be wary of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorists groups. The UN Branch office in Ethiopia on Thursday disclosed that only 38 trucks that entered the Tigray region of Ethiopia since July 12 2021, returned.

The total number of trucks that entered the region, carrying humanitarian assistance, were 466. It means that the TPLF seized 428 trucks. The UN office in Ethiopia called it “concerning.”

The office tweeted, “Concerning. None of the 149 trucks in the convoy that reached #Mekelle #Ethiopia last week returned. Only 38 out of 466 trucks that entered #Tigray since 12 July returned. We need trucks to deliver lifesaving assistance to people in #Tigray.

Why the UN office in Ethiopia failed to disclose it until today is a question that is puzzling many.

Ethiopians have been reacting to the news. A Twitter user by the name KitKat20240 said :

“Concerning is an understatement! If I understand your statement, 428 trucks have been missing since July? Has #TPLFTerroristGroup hijack the trucks? We have videos of similar trucks being used to transport #TPLFTerroristGroup rebels, weapons etc. to the Amhara & Afar regions.”

Another user by the name Bahre Negash, seemingly Eritrean, shared a video of TPLF forces looting aid in the Afar region while it was on its way to the Tigray region.

Leaked video shows the aftermath of TPLF attacks on WFP food aid trucks in Afar region, looting the food aid intended for distribution to the local population.

The Ethiopian Defense Force withdrew from the Tigray region of Ethiopia at the end of June this year after the Federal government of Ethiopia declared a unilateral humanitarian assistance – a decision that had been informed by, seemingly, increasing pressure on the Ethiopian government on alleged grounds of blockading the delivery of aid in the Tigray region.

Since early July, 2021, almost all parts of the Tigray region of Ethiopia has been under the control of the TPLF forces.

There have been reports that UN trucks were being used by the TPLF for military deployments of its forces.

In the ensuing weeks following the withdrawal of Ethiopian forces from the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the TPLF ventured into a military conquest of adjacent regions, namely Afar and Amhara regions.

Citizen reports on social media, confirmed by government sources, indicated that the TPLF slaughtered hundreds of innocent civilians, including children and women, in two regions mentioned above.

TPLF looted food aid to feed its forces

There has been another layer of scandal whereby the TPLF exploited humanitarian assistance programs intended to support the Tigray region.

Food aid that was meant to be distributed to those who are in need was looted by TPLF and distributed to its forces. It was established after the terrorist Tigray forces captured in battle in the South Gondar region were caught with high nutrition human aid biscuits.

UN agencies have been extensively engaged in tacitly supporting the TPLF terrorist activities. Last week, the UN refugee agencies, UNHCR, admitted that the number of registered Ethiopian refugees in Sudan has been decreasing, but it said it does not know their “whereabouts.” However, the agency stated that it is aware of their alleged involvement in the war in Ethiopia. The statement from UNHCR came after a TPLF fighter captured in battle in Gondar was caught with UNHCR issued refugee ID.

More than 30,000 TPLF force who fled to Sudan after losing the war to the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020 are said to be in military training camps in Sudan.

