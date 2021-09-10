Ethiopians reject UNHCR position about whereabouts of TPLF refugees in Sudan

Ethiopians do not seem to believe that the UNHCR was not aware of registered Ethiopian refugees in Sudan taking part in the war in Ethiopia and taking military training in Sudan

borkena

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Ethiopian refugees involved in the fighting in Northern Ethiopia.

The reaction came after Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters who were captured in the battle front in northern Ethiopia were found with United Nations refugee Identification cards.

The statement from the UN body did not openly admit that Ethiopian asylum seekers, who arrived in Sudan after the Ethiopian government launched what appeared at first a law enforcement operation against TPLF leaders and their followers, who were recognized as refugees under the UNHCR protection are engaged in fighting in northern Ethiopia.

The expression in the statement was rather subtle. It said “While there has been a modest decrease in the number of Ethiopian refugees in the refugee camps in recent months, UNHCR is not able to verify the whereabouts of those who have left, including those who may have returned to their country of origin. ”

Ethiopians, however, rejected the explanation. Particularly unacceptable for most Ethiopians,from ongoing conversation on social media platforms, – and some of them expressed their views to figures who work with UNHCR – , is the claim on the part of the refugee agency that it does not know the “whereabouts” of those Ethiopian registered refugees in Sudan who are said to be “missing” from the designated refugee camps.

Ethiopian activists tend to believe that the UNHCR knows where the “missing refugees” are and what they have been doing.

Actually we do! They’re walking over to #Ethiopia to kill civilians! We have the proof! pic.twitter.com/CmyesZtrrw — Alexized DDS (@alexizedM) September 9, 2021

There have been reports by Ethiopian activists and local media that Sudan has recently been engaged in training and arming TPLF forces.

They initially arrived in Sudan as refugees. They are believed to have been involved in the Maikadra massacre in November 2020,as reported by Ethiopian authorities.

The TPLF itself has confirmed that it has over 30,000 fighters in Sudan. Those who managed to enter Ethiopia ,from an unknown location in Sudan adjacent to the Ethiopian border in the North West direction of the country, have been involved in the fighting, on the part of the TPLF forces.

In May 2021, hundreds of TPLF forces, who were in Sudan as refugees, were captured by the Ethiopian Defense Force as they attempted to enter Ethiopia for armed activity.





TPLF forces captured in Ethiopia after they entered from Sudan in May 2021 (Photo :ENA)

Many Ethiopians do believe that the UN refugee agency knew about it. Shared below are randomly selected reactions of some Ethiopian Twitter users who remarked on the UNHCR statement.

“Proud Ethiopian” said :

“@SudanPMHamdok knows where they are. They have been trained for the last 9 months, and the #TPLFTerroristGroup Representatives have been scourted by the Sudan Military Forces, providing them security details etc. We, #Ethiopians knew and I am sure the West Intelligence knew…”

@SudanPMHamdok knows where they are. They have been trained for the last 9 months, and the #TPLFTerroristGroup Representatives have been scourted by the Sudan Military Forces, providing them security details etc. We, #Ethiopians knew and I am sure the West Intelligence knew… — Proud Ethiopian (@AbiyFrom) September 9, 2021

Bereketeab, an Ethiopian who expressed his view about UNHCR statement, wrote on Twitter “Well its very known yall just didn’t want to expose your crimes,They are in Sudan military campus trained and armed to invade Ethiopia which they did several times”

Well its very known yall just didn't want to expose your crimes,They are in Sudan military campus trained and armed to invade Ethiopia which they did several times — Bereketeab (@Bereketeab9) September 10, 2021

A user who identified himself as Ben tweeted :

“TPLF leader shamelessly claimed they got 30,000 fighters ready in Sudan, just a couple of months back. The same people that committed the Maikadra massacre. What an unfair world! @antonioguterres @Refugees @POTUS @SecBlinken” https://twitter.com/Ben47631624/status/1436170070733082626

Mikael Amarawi had the same thing to say. “It’s very well known. The Tigray governor said they have 30k soldiers in Flag of Sudan referring those in the refugee camps, but now they’re back in war so their numbers will decrease. They play double cards, one as a refugee & one as a soldier. #TPLFTerroristGroup

It's very well known. The Tigray governor said they have 30k soldiers in 🇸🇩 referring those in the refugee camps, but now they're back in war so their numbers will decrease. They play double cards, one as a refugee & one as a soldier. #TPLFTerroristGroup — Mikael Amarawi (@MikaelAsmare) September 10, 2021

“Ethiopian Lives Matter” ,an apparently anonymous user, said “The whereabouts is known since day one. TPLF terrorist cells committed massacre in Maikadra and fled to Sudan. UNHCR and the west legitimized the terrorists by acknowledging them as refugees. They are now in Sudanese training camps or fighting in the Amhara region.

The whereabouts is known since day one. TPLF terrorist cells committed massacre in Maikadra and fled to Sudan. UNHCR and the west legitimized the terrorists by acknowledging them as refugees. They are now in Sudanese training camps or fighting in Amhara region. — Ethiopians live matter (@EthiopiansM) September 10, 2021

A user by the name “Ethiopian.Defenders ” was more specific in his answer to UNHCR’s claim that the organization does not know the whereabouts of the refugees. The user said, “They are in war front in Amhara region and killing Civilians.”

They are in war front in Amhara region and killing Civilians.

👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/01wlD1HP7l — Ethiopian.Defenders (@ETHDefenders) September 10, 2021

Involvement of Aid Agencies in the Ethiopian conflict

UNHCR’s handling of the TPLF forces who fled to Sudan after committing the Maikadra massacre has raised questions among Ethiopians. Refugee status recognition was given at the time when the Ethiopian government disclosed that the Maikadra criminals have crossed the border to Sudan.

Another striking thing about the TPLF criminals who were accepted as refugees in Sudan, a country that invaded Ethiopian territory after the Ethiopian government launched an offensive to reverse TPLF attack on the Defense Force, is that they were used primary sources for the narratives in major media outlets and human rights organizations in the west.

Aid Agencies who claimed to have the urge to provide “emergency humanitarian assistance in Tigray” were also somehow involved in aiding the TPLF forces.

Fighters who were captured in the recent fighting in the North Wollo and South Gondar area were caught with high energy biscuits that were meant to be distributed to those who need it most in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopians have been suspicious of #UN and other human’n agencies and rightly so. #TPLF fighters being sustained by #USAID energy biscuits, #WFP smuggling satellite phone and weapons to #TPLF, now refugees under #UNHCR are found fighting against #Ethiopian troops. — MimiH ኢትዩጽያዬ (@MimiH87987850) September 10, 2021

The TPLF leaders in the Tigray region were also provided with satellite phones that were supposed to be for aid agency workers’ operational use.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com