Geregera : TPLF loses the area after four days long battle

Citizen report on social media say that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) lost Geregera area – the part of North Wollo that is adjacent to South Gondar region.

According to source, the TPLF forces had to send several rounds of reinforcement to the area as the fighting continued for four days in a row.

It had to face a coordinated operation from members of Ethiopian Defense Force and Amhara region special forces.

Furthermore, the sources added that the TPLF has lost control of Filakit town too – which is close to Gashena.

Fasil Yenealem works for Ethiopian Satellite Television. He said, in a social media status update he wrote on Thursday, the Geregera and Filakit front was a decisive one seen from the trajectory of the magnitude of forces that the TPLF deployed. After four days of fighting, he added, TPLF’s spine is broken, and the areas are now free.

Multiple citizen reports, on social media, seem to suggest that Geregera is no longer under the TPLF forces control.

However, the Defense Force has not confirmed the news. Yet, the military operation to clear the region from TPLF – including the world heritage site town, Lalibela – is far from over.

There are anticipations that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government will intensify campaign in the aftermath of the Ethiopian New Year – which is this Friday.

Earlier this week, the TPLF forces lost several battles in the Afar region of Ethiopia – another part of the country they invaded after the Ethiopian Federal government declared a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire.

Authorities from the region declared it to be entirely free of TPLF forces. The last major blow to the Tigray rebel forces, whose ambition of controlling Afar was said to have been motivated by controlling the supply route to Djibouti, came in the town of Uwaa.

Atrocities by TPLF

Although the Tigray rebel forces could not maintain control over the areas they occupied in the past two months, they have unleashed unprecedented massacres of innocent civilians both in Afar and Amhara regions.

In Afar, they have massacred over 200 civilians, of whom more than 100 were children. It has committed similar crimes in several places in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

However, what is revealed so far, after the Maikadra massacre, is the massacre it carried out in Chena, Dabat district of North Gondar earlier this week. Two mass graves have been discovered. Survivor says it has massacred well over 125 civilians. There are cases where six members of the same family were massacred. Priests and deacons who were in church services were dragged from church and executed.

As was the case in the past, the United States government and its allies, as well as the international community did not yet condemn the atrocities by TPLF.

