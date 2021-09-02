General Migbe Haile led TPLF forces vanquished in Maytebri front

Colonel Habtamu Mihrete speaks to Journalists

borkena

The Ethiopian Defense Force on Thursday disclosed that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces under the leadership of General Migbe Haile were vanquished in Debark and Dabat districts of North Gondar and adjacent areas.

General Migbe is one of the TPLF men for whom the Ethiopian high court issued an arrest warrant. His asset in the capital Addis Ababa and elsewhere is under freeze with order from the Federal government.

From the defense force update, there were battles in Chanq, China and Woqin areas. The TPLF terrorist forces launched repeated offensives in a span of one week in the aforementioned areas.

Colonel Habtamu Mihrete and his forces were able to reverse the offensive successfully and launch a successful offensive against TPLF forces, according to an update from Defense Force.

An unspecified number of Junta forces, as Defense force and government calls TPLF, have been killed and captured alive in Woqin China battle.

Furthermore, it was said that the Defense force seized anti-tank, machine guns, launcher guns, sniper assault rifles and over 15,000 ammunition.

Colonel Habtamu Mihrete hailed the logistical support his forces were getting from the public.

The TPLF terrorist forces have suffered multiples of devastating battle defeats in South Gondar and some parts of North Wollo. However, Woldia city in North Wollo is still said to be under the control of TPLF forces.

