Ethiopia freeze TPLF leaders asset in Addis Ababa

Former top military generals of TPLF, now designated as a terrorist group, with properties in the capital Addis Ababa are now facing asset freeze

Ethiopia’s Federal Intelligence and Security Task Force on Monday announced that it has passed a decision to freeze assets of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders whose luxury residential homes in the capital Addis Ababa are said to generate rental incomes worth thousands of dollars a month.

The owners are currently fighting on the side of TPLF, as members as well as in a leadership capacity, and they have been coordinating a “terror attack” with the aim to create chaos in the country, it was said.

Those implicated are about 19 including former senior government officials and army generals. Let. General Tadesse Worede, Let. General Fisseha Kidanu, Maj, Gen. Abebe Tekelehaimanot, Maj. Gen. Tesfaye Giday, Brig. Gen. Haileselassie Girmay, Brig. General Migbe Haile, Birg. Gen. Teklay Ashebir, Isaias Woldeghiorgis and Hassan Shifa are among those listed in the statement.

Furthermore, the Task Force said fourteen others who were said to have been spying for TPLF forces and launching an attack on members of the interim administration in Tigray disguising themselves as members of Ethiopian Defense Force are arrested in the Tigray region.

They were caught,said the Task Force, when they were attempting to kidnap a truck carrying humanitarian assistance to divert it to the areas where TPLF guerrilla forces were operating.

According to a report by state media, Ethiopian News Agency, agents of TPLF leaders were handling the rental business.

It was also claimed that they created their wealth through corrupt means when they were serving in senior government positions. Court arrest warrant was issued in connection with treason charges.

TPLF forces launched what they called a “surprise attack” on dozens of Ethiopian Defense Force Northern command in early November 2020.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia designated TPLF and Oromo Liberation Front, OLF -Shane – as the government calls it, as a terrorist organization after the Parliament approved it unanimously.

Similarly, the Task Force suspended financial assets of about 141 individuals who reportedly supported the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group, Oromo Liberation Front (OLF-Shane).

Thousands of ammunition that were meant to be delivered to the terrorist Oromo Liberation Front- Shane is seized.

Recently, Ethiopia has been facing political and diplomatic pressure from the United States in connection with the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region.

