The Ethiopian Parliament nodded to the claim that OLF Shane and TPLF have been pursuing terrorism as a means to achieve political objective

borkena

The House of People’s Representatives of Ethiopia on Thursday approved a decision from the council of ministers to designate Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and Oromo Liberation Front -Shane as terrorist organizations.

It was during a regular session of the house that the members of parliament who attended the session unanimously voted in favor of listing TPLF, and OLF -Shane as terrorist organizations.

The parliament has given 48 hours notices for the organizations to defend themselves before it passed the decision. It did not happen.

The House believed that the organizations have been engaged in terrorist activities with the aim to attain their political goals. It also said that leaders of the two organizations are leading the terrorist activities.

TPLF attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 4, 2020. After losing the war, it launched a guerrilla warfare, and the government has been linking security incidents in the Tigray region of Ethiopia including the killing of civilians deployed for humanitarian activity in the region.

OLF shane, although no organization claimed the identity so far, is believed to be the military wing of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF). Among other things, it has been undertaking a series of massacres targeting ethnic Amhara in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Last month, it shifted the area of its military attack in North central Ethiopia, and undertook five days of uninterrupted attack in parts of North Shoa and South Wollo. The city of Ataye was entirely destroyed and over 250,000 Ethiopians were displaced from several towns in the region.

The Office of Ombudsman of Ethiopia has confirmed last month that more than 200 civilians had been killed in the latest round of OLF attacks in North Central Ethiopia.

