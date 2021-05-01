Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front – Shane designated as terrorist organizations

borkena

The Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government on Saturday passed a decision in connection with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) which the government calls Shane.

These radical ethnic nationalist organizations are now designated as terrorist organizations. In a statement sent to state media, the council said these organizations have been carrying out attacks targeting civilians in different parts of Ethiopia with the objective to reverse what the government calls “change” – a reform measure that transformed the former ruling coalition Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) to Prosperity Party.

The council said the lives of many citizens have been taken, others have become disabled, properties damaged, and hundreds of thousands were displaced from their places.

Furthermore, it was said that the attacks were politically motivated that targeted infrastructure and civilians. There were groups behind who were planning, financing, and training and organizing the attacks and providing media coverages, the statement added.

According to the Council of Ministers, foreign powers with the aim to weaken, destabilize and disintegrate Ethiopia have been exploiting TPLF and OLF – Shane group.

It is claimed that the activities that these organizations have been engaged in are designated as terrorism in the anti-terrorist legislation enacted in 2020.

It is not the first time for the Oromo Liberation Front to be listed as a terrorist organization. But it was TPLF, which dominated central government nearly for three decades until it lost it in April 2018, that labelled OLF as a terrorist organization through a parliamentary proceeding.

There is no group that claims to be OLF shane so far. OLF Shane is mostly used by the Federal and Oromia regional state in reference to the militant wing of Oromo Liberation Front that allegedly split with Dawud Ibsa faction of the Oromo Liberation Front. However, the faction that was under Dawud developed disagreement with the leadership – seemingly over strategy for the struggle – which gave rise to another Oromo Liberation Front faction under the leadership of Ararso Bikila. They both have offices in the capital Addis Ababa – in fact provided by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

TPLF is currently waging a guerrilla war against the Ethiopian government after it lost the conventional war it triggered in early November when it launched what it called a Blitzkrieg attack.

Government accuses TPLF of destroying critical infrastructure, including power and communication facilities, in Tigray region with the objective to instigate disenchantment among people in the region.

