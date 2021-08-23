Ethiopia, Israel to strengthen cooperation, leaders had phone conversation

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday said he spoke to the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett.

The phone conversation between the two leaders focused on strengthening areas of cooperation.

Mr. Abiy Ahmed tweeted “Pleased to have talked to Israeli Prime Minister @naftalibennett earlier today on bilateral and multilateral issues. We have vowed to further strengthen cooperation between our two countries.”

Last week, the Ethiopian Prime Minister visited Turkey with invitation from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the two countries have reportedly signed a number of agreements including in the areas of military cooperation.

Details of the conversation to strengthen cooperation between Ethiopia and Israel is undisclosed. The two countries have been cooperating, among other things, in the areas of intelligence and security.

According to a report by state media, a cooperation agreement between Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad, and Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) was reached in 2020.

Ethiopia has been at war with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which the Ethiopian Parliament declared as a terrorist organization, for over nine months now.

__

