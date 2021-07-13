Alamata : TPLF fighters massacred at least 18 civilians after capturing the town on Tuesday

Ethiopians still waiting to hear from the Federal government after the TPLF forces reportedly seized Alamata where dozens of civilians are reportedly massacred by TPLF

Alamata ( Photo : SM )

borkena

A day after controlling Korem town, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reportedly took control of Alamata town which is about 27 kilometers south of Korem.

At least 18 civilians are reportedly executed by the TPLF forces, according to sources with links to the town. On Tuesday, Alamata was under the control of TPLF forces.

The speech with which the TPLF forces are controlling areas that were under the Federal government and Amhara regional forces has turned out to be a point of conversation among Ethiopians in social media.

Neither the Federal nor Amhara regional governments did not explain about the circumstances that led to recapture of towns by the TPLF forces.

The situation has led to speculations. Many seem to be perplexed how the TPLF , which PM Abiy Ahmed’s government painted as nothing during a question and answer session with the parliamentarians, managed to control many areas in such a short time. Some observers speculate coordinated sabotage. Others seem to be convinced that foreign intervention from the west, primarily the US, is behind the shift in the balance of power, and they fear that perhaps there is a plan to disintegrate Ethiopia just like the former Yogoslavia.

Apart from pushing south of Tigray, TPLF is attempting to retake areas like Wolqaite and Humera.

Amhara regional state on Tuesday issued a statement explaining the military moves of the TPLF, vowed vengeance, in the region and that the region’s special forces are responding to it. However, it did not explain the details of recent military developments in the Raya area – including the retake of Alamata and Korem by TPLF forces.

The statement from the Amhara region, which said that Amhara people are facing existential danger from TPLF, sounded more like a mobilization decree. It called on all concerned parties to shelve differences and support the region’s special force and be ready for a bitter struggle.

Called on the Ethiopian Defense Force and Amhara special forces to continue working for the mission they are given, protecting the country and people, and that the region will support them.

Furthermore, the statement called on all Ethiopians to continue to support the campaign against Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The region has also called for the Federal government to end the unilateral ceasefire and respond to the new military development.

At this writing, the Federal government has not yet disclosed plans regarding the situation in northern Ethiopia after the TPLF forces retook Korem and Alamata this week.

There are unconfirmed reports that the National Security Council, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, is having a meeting to decide on the situation.



