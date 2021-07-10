Ethiopia : Election result points to landslide win for PM Abiy Party

Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party is declared a winner as the June 21 election result is released

PM Abiy Ahmed casting his vote in Beshasha, his birth place, during the June 21 election (Photo : screenshot from the video)

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia on Saturday announced the result of Ethiopia’s sixth general election. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ruling party, Prosperity Party, a party recycled from former ruling coalition Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), won well over 410 seats for the national parliament.

The result released by the Electoral Board shows that the Prosperity Party won 22 of the 23 seats in the capital Addis Ababa – which raised an eyebrow. One seat is said to be won by an independent candidate. Among the issues that are casting a doubt about the result is that opposition parties that are said to have a considerable support base in the city – like Balderas for True Democracy (Balderas) and Ethiopian Citizens’ for Social Justice Party (EZEMA) did not win a single vote.

In the Oromia region, elections took place in 170 constituencies and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s party was declared in 167 constituencies. Individual candidates won the remaining 3 seats, according to the result from the Election Board. There are still eight more constituencies where elections did not take place due to security situations and logistical reasons. In those areas, the election is scheduled to take place in early September.

In Amhara region, Prosperity Party is declared a winner in 114 of 138 constituencies. The opposition National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) won five seats. There are five constituencies where elections are yet to take place in the region due to security issues and one constituency will count votes again due to complaints.

In Afar region, Prosperity won 6 of the eight seats for the House of People’s Representatives. In the Benishangul Gumuz region where there has been a persistent security problem, the prosperity party won three seats. There are constituencies that will undertake an election in September 2021.

Gambella region of Ethiopia has three seats for the national parliament and they are all won by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s party.

Sidama, the newest regional state, has 19 constituencies. Prosperity Party is declared a winner in all of them, according to the results from the electoral board.

In the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s region, Abiy Ahmed’s party claimed 75 of the 104 seats for national parliament. This is where the opposition Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party (EZEMA) won 4 seats. A region based opposition, Gedeo People’s Democratic Party, won two seats.

Overall, it is a landslide win for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s parties.

The ruling party and some other entities have been trying to frame the election itself as “Ethiopia’s win” mostly because of foreign pressure on Ethiopia.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia seems to be celebrating the election and the result despite dozens of complaints by opposition parties about irregularities which is said to have delayed the result.

In an event organized before the result of was released, Chairperson of the Board, Bertukan Mideksa, said “the election a special feeling because it was undertaken under challenging circumstances,”

Many opposition parties have not yet reacted to the result of the election, which will be announced officially shortly in the presence of president Sahlework Zewde.

European election observers were not deployed. However, African Union Election Observer Mission called the election credible and peaceful.

