African Union called the Ethiopian Election “orderly, peaceful and credible”. It also called on the International Community and African Union to support Democratic Institutions in Ethiopia

AUEOM during a press conference after the Ethiopian Election (Photo : EBC)

borkena

The African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) on Wednesday released a preliminary result of observation about Ethiopia’s 6th General Election.

The mission considered the circumstances under which Ethiopia undertook the election and released a rather positivist statement with some recommendation.

It concluded that “despite some operational, logistical, security, political and COVID-19 related challenges, overall, the pre-election and Election Day processes were conducted in an orderly, peaceful and credible manner. There was nothing, in the Mission’s estimation, that distracted from the credible conduct of the elections. The Mission, therefore, commends all Ethiopians for the demonstrated commitment to the democratic development of the country. ”

It also called for parties not content with the result of the election to resort to exploiting legal and institutional mechanisms to address the issue in the interest of making the next steps of the electoral phase peaceful.

There was a message to the international community in the report too. For the AUEOM, the international community needs to continue supporting the task of strengthening democratic institutions in Ethiopia. National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), Civic Society organizations and political parties are among entities that are identified to be supported by the International Community. The same recommendation is given to the African Union.

Another recommendation, it does not seem to be related to credible democratic election and the capacity to undertake one, is that the international community is advised to “encourage and support the Ethiopian authorities to undertake national reconciliation initiatives.” A PDF version of the preliminary report is available here.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has not officially disclosed the outcome of the result yet, but unofficial preliminary results are known in most polling stations starting on Tuesday this week. From the preliminary results, it seems that the ruling party has won the election in most parts of the country. Opposition parties that were expected to make important wins in some places including in the capital Addis Ababa have lost to the ruling party, and in some cases to individual candidates.

East African Standby Force observers,another observer’s mission, released a positivist remark on Tuesday. The entity, that is drawn from eight countries in the region, said Ethiopia’s sixth general election was “free,fair and calm.”

European Union Observers did not take part in the election after the Ethiopian government rejected a precondition, including importing a telecom device to the country, that EU demanded. Ethiopian government rejected them on grounds of the sovereignty of the country.

__



Topic : African Union



Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena