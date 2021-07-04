Abebech Gobena, prominent philanthropist, dies at the age of 85

Abebech Gobena, the Mother Teresa of Ethiopia, lost the battle to Coronavirus disease

Abebech Gobena, a prominent Ethiopian Philanthropist, died on Sunday at the age of 85. She died in the capital Addis Ababa after a battle with the Coronavirus disease.



According to a report by Ethiopian News Agency, she was in the intensive care unit of Saint Paulos Hospital. It has been over a months since she was admitted to hospital.

She was the founder of Abebech Gobena Children’s Care and Development Association. She has changed the lives of over 1.5 million orphaned Ethiopian children over a span of four decades. It is the oldest orphanage in Ethiopia.

A devout Christian, she happened to see two orphaned children during one of her religious pilgrimages to the Ethiopian Church in the 1980s and she brought them with her.

That is how she started her relentless and lifetime dedication for supporting Orphaned children. Many call her the Mother Teresa of Ethiopia.

She had been a recipient of many awards, local and international, including an honoris causa in Humanity from Jimma University.

Ethiopians in the country and abroad are mourning her death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passsing of Abebech Gobena who has been Ethiopia’s icon of compassion. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the many whose lives she impacted,” said PM Abiy Ahmed in a message he conveyed in three languages including Oromo language.

Funeral arrangement is yet to be disclosed.

