Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian Humanitarian, in a stable condition

The caring Woizero Abebech Gobena

borkena

Ethiopia’s renowned humanitarian and the founder and manager of AGOHELMA,Abebech Gobena , is reportedly in a stable condition at St. Paulos hospital in the capital Addis Ababa.

Following a rumour about her situation , Wendem Kalid Foundation released a video saying she is in a stable condition. Doctors have said that her breathing is better.

She has helped over 1.5 million children, according to sources and she was awarded honoris causa for her relentless humanitarian work in Ethiopia.

