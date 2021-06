borkena

Tadios Tantu is released after a month long arbitrary detention. He was arrested following the patriots day celebration in the capital Addis Ababa.

Watch his interview below.

Video : embedded from Ethio 251 Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

