Tadios Tantu in police custody in the capital Addis Ababa

A day after the news of Tadios Tantu, a staunch critique of radical ethnic Oromo nationalist forces, missing following the 80th victory day celebration, emerging reports indicate that he is in police custody in the capital Addis Ababa.

He is jailed at the police station near Mexico square. Police did not officially confirmed the news.

The government, at this writing, did not explain why it has arrested the elderly man.

What is known so far is that he was arrested soon after having an interview with “Abe Tockichaw,” ( Abebe Tolla Feyissa) in the streets of Arat Kilo following the completion of the victory day ceremony.

He was asked questions that require political correctness, as he puts it during the interview, but he unflinchingly adhered to what he called historical facts.

Many Ethiopians in social media are expressing anger over governments’ action and demanding an immediate release of Tadios Tantu.

Others are concerned about the safety of the prison condition due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country. Tadios Tantu has been a very persistent and consistent critique of radical ethnic nationalist forces including during Tigray People’s Liberation Front dominance over the central government.

Some activists on social media are calling for a fundraiser to support his family.

There has been mounting criticism against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government due to the strength of the radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist Forces from within Federal level of government and within the Oromia regional state.

