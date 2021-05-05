Tadios Tantu, vocal critique of radical oromo forces, reported missing

Tadios Tanu ( Photo credit : Jalo Media)

borkena

Tadios Tantu, a prominent commentator on history and vocal critique of radical oromo forces is reportedly missing.

Citizen report emerging on social media said he went missing after the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Ethiopia’s victory over fascist Italy – which was celebrated at Arat Kilo Dilachin Statue.

He is said to have been interviewed by Abe Tockichaw, a Youtuber, as the celebration was going on.

Ethiopians on social media are alarmed about it and No other detail is available at this writing.

_

