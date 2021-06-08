Eritrea says the United States of America has interest in aggravating the instability in the Tigray region of Ethiopia

Osman Saleh, Eritrean Foreign Affairs Minister (Photo : via ENA)

Eritrea reportedly blamed Joe Biden’s administration over interest in destabilizing the Tigray region of Ethiopia – the part of Ethiopia that shares a long border with Eritrea.

In a letter to the United Nations Security Council that is said to be sent on Monday, Eritrea blamed the United States for working along the direction of aggravating the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, as reported by Ethiopian State Media – Ethiopian News Agency.

The letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea further asserted that Joe Biden’s administration has an interest in the continuity of the destabilized situation in the region.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrea’s Foreign Affairs Minister, said the United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and creating undue pressure. In so doing, the US is further complicating the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and being an obstacle to resolving the problem, the Minister said as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

The letter also recalled that the United States had been supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for the past 20 years and that it is baseless to accuse Eritrea in connection with the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia

Furthermore, Eritrea said that the United States has interest in restoring the TPLF to power.

Mr. Osman Saleh said the TPLF is extensively engaged in disseminating misinformation with the aim to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government that is administering Ethiopia. He sees the visa restrictions against Ethiopian and Eritrean political and military officials as inappropriate and something that manifests the U.S. intervention in the internal affairs of countries.

The United Nations Security Council needs to take measures that will ensure justice, said the statement from Mr. Osman Saleh.

Last month,Joe Biden’s administration issued several statements condemning Ethiopia and Eritrea for what it called “deteriorating humanitarian condition” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The United States called for an end to the conflict and a political settlement for the situation for the problem in the region. It was understood by many Ethiopians and Eritreans as a sort of tacit advocacy and support for the TPLF – a political group ,with a massive human rights violations record, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades.

Last month, the Ethiopian Parliament designated TPLF as a terrorist organization. It has assassinated over 20 members of the transitional administration in Tigray and kidnapped at least twenty others, according to an official statement from Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Fact Check Task Force.

