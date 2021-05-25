Sudan forces intensifying organized offensive in Metema region : locals

Mechanized military forces from Sudan launched offensive in Metema District of Gonder, western Ethiopia

borkena

Sudanese forces are reportedly intensifying an offensive in Metema district of Gonder since this past Sunday. Their organized offensive is now affecting locals in Tumet Menduka Kebele of the district.

Eyayu Fekade is a resident of Metema District Tument Menduka Kebele. He told Voice of America Amharic service on Tuesday that Sudanese gunmen entered Tument Mertirhar – a place that is said to be an investment area and opened fire. They burned and looted properties belonging to three Ethiopian investors. He also said that Sudan forces are still building up along the border area.

Nega Zelalem,also resident of the area, said Sudanese forces took away about 500 cattle belonging to an investor whom the witness identified as Moges Teshager and burned grains and properties.

He added that a mechanized Sudanese force is reinforcing its position in the newly invaded area and Ethiopian militia forces in the area are responding to it, although they are unable to reverse the latest expansion into the area.

Spokesperson of Foreign Minister’s Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Dina Mufti, was asked about it during the Ministry’s briefing. He said he does not have information about the latest incursion, as reported by VOA Amharic service.

Sudan invaded Ethiopian territories following withdrawal of Ethiopian troops deployed in the border area for what the Ethiopian government calls law enforcement operation in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.

Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan,Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, has made claims, soon after the invasion of Ethiopian territories, that the places the Sudanese forces occupied are Sudanese lands that were under the Ethiopian forces during Omar Hassan Al-Bashir Government.

The United Nations has so far ignored the Sudanese invasion of Ethiopia.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena