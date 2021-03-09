Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed puzzlement over the UN Security Council taking a stand on the situation in the Northern Part of Ethiopia while ignoring invasion of Ethiopian territories by Sudan

Ambassador Dina Mufti, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, on Tuesday briefing Ambassadors in Addis Ababa (Photo : MFAE)

Ethiopia is perplexed by the UN Security Council silence over Sudanese invasion of Ethiopian territories which the government of Ethiopia announced publicly.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Dina Mufti, said the UN Security Council over the situation in the northern part of Ethiopia, Tigray, is puzzling while it is ignoring the Sudanese invasion.

Ethiopian locals living along the border areas with Sudan were displaced, and their properties looted by Sudanese forces. In some places, the Sudanese forces have occupied up to fifty kilometers of land inside Ethiopia and are building trenches to fortify their positions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia had a briefing on Tuesday regarding the situation in the Tigray region with the Ambassadors of fifteen countries that are members of the United Nations Security Council.

Last week, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in the northern part of the country under AOB. The council almost had a position against Ethiopia had it not been for China, India and Russia – countries that voted “no” for a resolution against Ethiopia.

Neighboring Kenya, and the West African country of the Niger, among others, voted against Ethiopia during the session last week.

The UN Security Council will have another meeting this week to discuss Ethiopia. The Spokesperson encouraged members to stand on the side of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government has been under extensive pressure from state and non-state actors over alleged “massacres” and humanitarian inaccessibility in the Tigray region of Ethiopia which the government dismisses as baseless.

Government argued that international humanitarian actors are given unfettered access to the region, and humanitarian aid has been distributed to over 4.1 million people in the region.

