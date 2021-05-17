Ethiopia rejected pressure from state actors to make TPLF part of the national dialogues in the country
borkena
The Ethiopian government on Monday said that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) will not be part of National Dialogue in the country.
A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, which was released on Monday, said “It should be clear that the push by partners to involve the TPLF in this national dialogue process is unacceptable.”
The Ethiopian government said that it has been working on national dialogue in the country and met with opposition leaders, members of civic society, the private sector, elders and prominent figures with the aim to promote dialogue in the Tigray region.
Explaining why TPLF will not be part of the national dialogue, the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said
“TPLF is an outlawed group, which endangered the country’s sovereignty and its constitutional order. The Ethiopian parliament recently passed a decision labelling it as a Terrorist Organization. That is why the Ethiopian government utterly rejects the repeated call by partners to cease hostilities and negotiate with the TPLF.”
Earlier this month the House of Peoples Representatives of Ethiopia ( Parliament) approved a decision from the Council of Ministers to designate TPLF and Oromo Liberation Front-shane ( OLF-Shane) as terrorist organizations. And the parliament gave TPLF 48 hours to defend itself which did not happen.
Ethiopian government statement came days after the U.S. state department issued another statement on May 15 in which it called for cessation of “… hostilities and allow relief to reach those suffering and in greatest need of assistance ” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
The statement from the U.S. government further demanded that Amhara region special forces withdraw from “the Tigray region.” In saying so, the U.S. government is implying withdrawal from Humera, Wolkait and Raya.
Those areas were contested by residents in the region and there had been identity questions on the grounds that the “Tigray identity was imposed on them.”
Before the TPLF government took power in 1991, these areas were not part of the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Regarding Human Rights violations allegations, Ethiopia said the Federal Attorney General and the Federal Police Commission are investigating the matter. Preliminary findings from the investigation, which was revealed last week, indicated that more than 95 people who are said to be killed in the Axum area did take part in the war on the part of TPLF wearing civilian clothes.
Ethiopian Human Rights Commission announced this week that it has finalized preparations to investigate rights violations, the UN Human Rights Commission will be part of it, in the Tigray region.
__
This is precisely what I have been talking about and commenting on this very Borkena forum. The US, UK, and the European Union lost their errand boys, terrorist TPLF, which fought their secret wars, in the Eastern and the Subsaharan African nations, at the expense of precious ETHIOPIAN lives to accommodate their masters. I knew very well that, the US, UK, and the European Union were trying to insert back their African servant terrorist TPLF into the Ethiopian political powerplay, the enemy of ETHIOPIA from within, so they can continue with their protracted plans to disintegrating motherland ETHIOPIA. What a stupendous job being performed and accomplished by Abiy Ahmed’s administration. Dr. prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the man of the century, the true leader of ETHIOPIA, who is making history, being written with Golden pen, in the Golden book of his forefathers, that’s the way to go! And make the white supremacists notice you are the son of your Galant forefathers, not a treasonous (BANDA) woyane/ TPLF, and making ETHIOPIA proud again, Pm. Abiy Ahmed, may GOD bless you and your family.
GOD BLESS MOTHERLAND ETHIOPIA AND HER PEOPLE WHEREVER WE MAYBE
Subject: “Ethiopia says pressure to make TPLF part of national dialogue unacceptable, borkena, May 17, 2021
QUOTE: “… the U.S. state department issued another statement on May 15 in which it called cessation of “… hostilities and allow relief to reach those suffering and in greatest need of assistance ” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The statement from the U.S. government further demanded that Amhara region special forces withdraw from “the Tigray region.” In saying so, the U.S. government is implying withdrawal from Humera, Wolkait and Raya.” UNQUOTE
Humble Opinion, 7 May 2021
First and foremost is it an iron clad accepted phenomenon that the United States of America to have an absolute right to dictate the affairs of Ethiopia? If this is a taboo question to dwell upon then we might as well say ‘good-bye Ethiopia’ and concentrate on how to be good, obedient, colonized, servitude of the Grand Humanitarian United States of America and lead the life of 21st century style of new phenomenon of ‘independently’ (?!?!) loyal, tranquil, servitude under the Leadership of the magnanimous Uncle Sam. Presumably, we will then live happily ever after, knowing everything is wisely and meticulously done by Uncle Sam, in the name of Universal Humanity— a gesture that has never seen around the Globe. With that attractive background , the nomenclature of “under developed countries” will be wiped out from our litretures , thanks to a new concept of getting HAPPINESS FREELY in a PARADISE. AMEN — INSHALLAH, in alphabetical order, please. THE END
————————————–
Post Script
Dear Editor,
If the above is offensive and unfit for publication, I am sorry but I meant every word seriously (regardless of the ‘tongue in cheek expressions). In any case — needless to say — it is your prerogative to take any appropriate action to maintain the dignity of borkena.com. But I cannot resist adding that ETHIOPIA must be free to take its own decisions and actions, just like any other independent country. around the Globe — no less; no more. Why should Ethiopia be a servitude to ANY country around the Globe? That crucial question must be answered at any occasion, under any circumstances. Less than that, the INDEPENDENCE of ANY country will be absolutely MEANINGLESS —- other than being a joke.!!!!!