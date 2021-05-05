Ethiopia celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, Patriots Day

Photo : EBC

Ethiopia on Wednesday celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory Day at the Dilachin Statue (it means our victory ) near Arat Kilo, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Patriots who took part in the five years of resistance war against the invasion of Fascist Italy, residents of Addis Ababa and government officials celebrated it.

Fascist Italy occupied Ethiopian for five years between 1936 and 1941. It was on May 5, 1941, that the Ethiopian flag was raised in the capital Addis Ababa after five years of Italian occupation.

Emperor Haile Selassie marched to the capital Addis Ababa after ending his five years of exile in Great Britain.

