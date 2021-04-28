Amhara Police Commission introduced leadership changes

Tekola Ayfokru is now in charge of Amhara region police commission replacing Abere Adamu

Tekola Ayfokru, ( Photo : EFP, via BBC News Amharic

borkena

For over a week now, there have been rumors that Amhara region police commissioner, Abere Adamu, is removed from position. The regional administration has not announced it.

A report by BBC Amharic news on Wednesday said Federal Police Deputy Commissioner, Tekola Ayfokru, is given a new role as Amhara region police commissioner. He took over the position as of April 27, 2021, according to the source.

The source added that Mr. Tekola confirmed his “appointment” in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. However, the regional state did not announce it , at this writing.

He is said to have served in the Federal police for about three years. Before that, he served as head of Kombolcha city police head, in the Amahra regional state. According to a BBC report, he had also served as police department head of Ambassel District and North Shoa.

In terms of education background, he is said to have a master’s degree in peace and security from an unspecified university.

Why Abere Adamu is terminated as Amhara region police commissioner is unknown. There was however leaked information shared on social media.

It has something to do with the massacre of Amhara in North Shoa and South Wollo – which is said to have claimed hundreds of lives while displacing over 500,000 people.

Apparently, there was administrative evaluation following the massacre.

Last week, powerful demonstrations rattled the Amhara regional state demanding an end to Amhara genocide.

BBC Amharic cited Agenehu Teshager as saying ” we are not saying the attack should not have happened. We are saying where have we been when it happened? What were we doing? What were the region’s security and intelligence apparatus doing when all that happened.”

It is a quest for answers for those questions that led to the evaluation of the security structure in the region.

Tekola Ayfokru ‘s priority, if the appointment is true, is expected to be fixing the weaknesses of the structure that exposed residents in North Shoa and South Wollo for days for organized attack by armed groups that are said to be Oromo Liberation Front -Shane.

Amhara regional state president, Agegnehu Teshager, has confirmed that the forces that unleashed the attack in the above-mentioned areas are well-trained and well armed. The regional government also linked the attackers to Oromo Liberation Front -Shane group.

The Federal government, which deployed defense forces to the region following the incident, is yet to provide the public a full account of the extent of the damage.

__

Topic : Amhara Police Commission , Tekola Ayfokru

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena