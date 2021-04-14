Tigray update as revealed by Let. General Bacha Debelle

borkena

Let. General Bacha Debelle on Tuesday gave Tigray update – specifically about the conflict situation with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) guerrilla forces.

He said eight units of guerrilla forces under TPLF leaders is annihilated and training facilities near the areas they operate destroyed. They are not in a position to sustain guerrilla war, he said. Soon after the Ethiopian army took control of Mekelle city in late November 2020, Chief of staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force General Berhanu Jula said same thing. And months after TPLF fighters seem to have some military capacity to attempt a guerrilla warfare.

Let. General Bacha too sees no capacity to challenge the Ethiopian army. He asserts that there is no way for TPLF leaders to escape to Sudan.

Watch his update below :

Video : embedded from Fana TV

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena