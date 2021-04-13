Guerrilla Ethiopian Army TPLF leaders with guerrilla attempting

Guerrilla Ethiopian Army – Remnants of TPLF leaders with some guerrilla forces attempting to escape to Sudan but will be impossible says a senior army officer

Let. General General Bacha Debelle speaking to media on Tuesday April 13, 2021 (Photo credit : FDRE Defesne Force)

Let. General Bacha Debelle, coordinator of army mobilization within the Ethiopian Defense Force, on Tuesday, said that remnant of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces.

They were obstructing logistic supply to the Ethiopian Defense Force and for humanitarian aid along the Mekelle road, he added.

A social media update from the Defense Force quoted Let. General Bacha Debelle was saying that the TPLF Guerrilla Forces was routed.

He added that the TPLF force is in great desperation as few TPLF leaders now not in a position to wage war as it has lost a significant portion of its guerrilla force.

Furthermore, it was said that some members of the TPLF leadership have been attempting to escape to Sudan – something that General Bacha sees as impossible.

It is, however, indicated that TPLF was able to open military training facilities in different parts of the region and provide three days of military training, although General claimed that the facilities are now destroyed.

TPLF propaganda wing which is located in Diaspora has not yet remarked about the latest situation.

It is to be recalled that Defense Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Jula, said that the TPLF structure was completely destroyed following the two weeks war in early November. He even claimed that there is no chance for it to wage a guerrilla war.

News of TPLF regrouping and guerrilla war came after Ethiopia opened up the conflict region for “humanitarian accesses” following mounting pressure from the international community.

It is not verified from other sources if TPLF guerrilla forces met with a crushing defeat as claimed by the Ethiopian Defense Force.

