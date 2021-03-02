TPLF spokesperson tweets in a move to prove he is alive

Tigray People’s Liberation Front ( TPLF) claims that it routed a division of Ethiopian Army

A picture of Getachew Reda (top) that is released on social media this week. Not verified if it is from this week. The identity of the man posing with him is unknown to many but does not seem to be a member to TPLF leadership.

borkena

As Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was preparing for war for about three years from Tigray after losing power in the central government in Addis Ababa, contents of the conversation in the TPLF political quarter (including supporters) was more about projecting victory over what they call “enemy” ( overtly Ethiopian government but covertly what they would paint as neftegna).

The war did not go as anticipated on the part of TPLF. Apart from losing the war in a matter of a little over two weeks, key leaders like Seyoum Mesfin, Abay Tsehaye and Asmelash Gebereselassie, among others were killed. Heavyweight figures including ideologue of TPLF, Sebhat Nega, were captured in excruciating and humiliating manner.

What goes viral on social media is a social media update from a fugitive TPLF leader which usually comes once every few months. That is exactly what happened this week. TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda tweeted on Monday this week.

He tweeted “In the meantime, one of those who claimed to have killed me well over a month ago was killed and buried in Tigray when his division was routed last week. The same fate awaits all those who have difficulty learning from history, recent and remote.”

Unspecified as to where exactly in Tigray a division of Ethiopian Defense Force was routed. The Ethiopian government did not disclose any military clashes in the region. The tweet from Mr. Getachew did not get any reaction from the government either at this writing.

For some ardent TPLF supporters, Mr. Reda’s tweet was proof that TPLF is winning the war against Ethiopian Defense Force and “Eritrean Troops”, whose presence in Tigray is not independently verified.

Some foreigners who consider themselves as experts or journalists seem to have celebrated it too. And it is given coverage.

Martin Plaut, who describes himself as “Journalist specialising in the Horn of Africa and Southern Africa”, covered what the TPLF spokesperson had to say about recent statements from the United States.

“Getachew Reda, advisor to the President of Tigray government, said that the US State Department statement urging Eritrean and Amhara forces to withdraw from Tigray is commendable, but doubted that the Ethiopian government would follow them,” Mr. Martin wrote which is published on his blog.

Furthermore, Getachew Reda “claims that 8 Eritrean divisions have been sent South of Mekelle to fight Tigray forces.”

Mr. Martin went on to report that the government of Ethiopia made claims that Mr. Getachew was killed. However, Ethiopian State media did not report that TPLF’s spokesperson was killed.

